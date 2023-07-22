Diablo 4- Where to Farm Gallowvine

Diablo 4 is filled with items and loot for players to find, including materials and herbs used in potion crafting and preparing elixirs to give you the edge in battle.

One of the most commonly used herbs is Gallowvine, which is required in most of the potion crafting in Diablo 4 and is one players will want to have to hand when needed.

To ensure you have your herbs in order, we’ve put together this guide with details on where to find Gallowvine in Diablo 4 and other methods of getting your hands on this material.

Where to Find Gallowvine in Diablo 4

Gallowvine is a very common material in Diablo 4, and as such, can be found in nearly every region of Sanctuary. I had the most luck finding it in Scosglen and the Fractured Peaks around forest and dry areas. A good example is the beginning areas of Fractured Peaks you would see in the campaign, near Lorath’s hut or the Wailing Hills and Strand of Scosglen. In my experience, I found quite a few Gallowvine while exploring and progressing through the seasonal quests, and I imagine others will have the same luck.

Other Methods of Getting Gallowvine

If you are a bit unlucky and don’t seem to find any Gallowvine in the wild, there are a few other ways to get your hands on this material. The first is World Events in Scosglen, as finishing these will usually drop several of that region’s plants and other loot.

Additionally, if you have an abundance of other herbs, you can refine them to Gallowvine by visiting an Alchemist in any of the major cities in Diablo 4. You can refine the following herbs:

Biteberry

Blightsbane

Howler Moss

Lifesbane

Reddamine

The conversion rate is 1-2-1, so you can choose exactly how much you want to convert depending on your needs.

Uses for Gallowvine

Gallowvine is used in plenty of potions and elixirs, making it an important herb to have. You can use this herb to create and upgrade the following potions and elixirs:

Potion Upgrades

Tiny Healing Potion

Minor Healing Potion

Light Healing Potion

Moderate Healing Potion

Strong Healing Potion

Elixirs

Weak Assault Elixir

Weak Crushing Elixir

Weak Elixir of Cold Resistance

Weak Elixir of Fire Resistance

Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance

Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance

Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance

Weak Iron Barb Elixir

Weak Third Eye Elixir