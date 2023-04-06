Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Here and There and Back Again

Nala’s friendship quest in Dreamlight Valley, “Here and There and Back Again,” is no ordinary task. It’s a journey that will take you through a series of challenges and twists, testing your wits and skills. Think of it like a grand adventure, with Nala as your trusty sidekick. Put that gliding feature to use and get ready for a quest that will have you traveling here, there, and everywhere.

How to start Nala’s Here and There and Back Again

To kick off this epic adventure, you’ll need Nala’s friendship level maxed out. Don’t forget to also complete her first three friendship quests.

Once you’ve checked all those boxes, it’s time to have a heart-to-heart with Nala. She’ll spill the beans about those glowing Enchanted Hearts, and you’ll need to pay a visit to Ursula for some expert advice. Then, Ursula will break it down for you.

How to craft the Lioness Statues

Gather gemstones from the rift tears realms and use them to recreate the statues.

To craft the Aquamarine Lioness Statue, you’ll need 1 Aquamarine, 6 clay, 6 sand, and 1 enchanted heart.

To craft the Amethyst Lioness Statue, you’ll need 1 Amethyst, 6 clay, 6 sand, and 1 enchanted heart.

To craft the Citrine Lioness Statue, you’ll need 1 Citrine, 6 clay, 6 sand, and 1 enchanted heart.

Head to a crafting station and get ready to channel your inner DIY guru.

How to place the Lioness Statues with the correct gemstones

Once you’ve created these stunning works of art, it’s time to find them a home. Place the lioness statues with the right gemstones at the following locations:

The Aquamarine Statue goes in Dazzle Beach

The Citrine Statue goes in Glade of Trust

The Amethyst Statue goes in Frosted Heights

Talk with Nala once more. The rifts shall seal shut, and the stench shall fade into oblivion. However, those enigmatic Weird Fish you stumbled upon earlier are impervious to our efforts and still linger around.

How to catch a Here and There fish

You must be strategic to catch the Here and There Fish in Dreamlight Valley for Nala’s quest. These tricky Fish can be found throughout the Valley in either the morning or evening.

From 8 PM onward, you’ll have the best chance of success. Head to the fishing spots, where you’ll have the most luck, and explore different biomes within the Valley.

How to cook a Lioness Feast

Take your prized catch to Remy, who will share the Lioness Feast recipe. To cook it, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 Here and There Fish

1 Tomato

1 Oregano

1 Mushroom

Whip up this culinary masterpiece at any cooking station, then proudly present it to Nala to finish the quest.

Nala’s Waterfall in Dreamlight Valley

Your efforts will be handsomely rewarded as the Here and There Fish permanently adds to your collection. You’ll also receive the stunning Nala’s Waterfall to adorn your Valley. A feast for the taste buds and the eyes, all in one quest.