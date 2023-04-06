Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make Whimsical Pie

The Whimsical Pie is a delicious dessert added to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pride of the Valley update. As with many other recipes in the game, players are tasked with a bit of culinary experimentation to discover the recipe to create this tantalizing treat. This particular recipe requires a rare ingredient that is newly added with this latest game update that you definitely won’t want to waste. Therefore, below we have shared the exact ingredients you’ll need to use to cook the Whimsical Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make Dream Ice Cream

How to cook Whimsical Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Disney Dreamlight Valley certainly has no shortage of treats, most of which are rather simple to cook. The Whimsical Pie is a bit more challenging as one of the ingredients, Dreamlight Fruit, requires the completion of a friendship questline offered by Simba, a new addition with the game’s Pride of the Valley update. To make Whimsical Pie, you’ll need the following three ingredients:

1x Butter

1x Wheat

1x Dreamlight Fruit

As with all other cooking recipes in the game, once you make your first Whimsical Pie, its recipe will be added to the Meals section of your Collections tab and the Desserts section of your recipe list when interacting with a cooking station.

How and where to get the ingredients for Whimsical Pie

To make the three-star Whimsical Pie recipe, two of the ingredients can be easily purchased with Star Coins and the third requires a little more work, as you’ll have to raise your friendship level with Simba and complete his quests in order to get your hands on the delicious Dreamlight Fruit. Here’s what you’ll need to do to obtain each of the required ingredients for Whimsical Pie.

How to get the Butter ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Butter is a relatively simple ingredient to get, as it is available to purchase in unlimited quantities from the baker’s shelf in Chez Remy. You will, of course, need to have unlocked Remy and placed his restaurant to gain access to his special shop. This is done early in Remy’s friendship questlines, and later quests will add additional purchasable ingredients. Butter can be bought for 190 Star Coins.

Related: Where to find Remy’s Lost Recipe Books in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to get the Wheat ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wheat is another simple ingredient to obtain in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can either buy this ingredient directly from Goofy’s Stall located in the Peaceful Meadow or grow it yourself from the seeds available from the same stand. The fully grown crop costs a meager 3 Star Coins making it the obvious choice for obtaining Wheat.

How to get Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dreamlight Fruit is an all-new ingredient added to Dreamlight Valley’s Pride of the Valley update. This ingredient is a bit more difficult to obtain as it requires you to unlock the Lion King realm, invite Simba to the Valley, then raise your friendship level with him. You can quickly raise your friendship with Simba by completing his quests, gifting him his favorite items, having him accompany you while performing various tasks in the village, or simply by continuously gifting him flowers.

Once you can obtain and complete Simba’s “Seed of Memories” questline, at Friendship Level 7, you’ll be able to plant a Dreamlight Fruit tree that will yield three fruits when harvested. These fruits regrow very slowly, so be sure to prepare your recipe correctly so you can enjoy a nice slice of Whimsical Pie.