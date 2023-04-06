Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make Dream Ice Cream

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pride of the Valley update welcomes beloved Lion King characters Simba and Nala along with a variety of new furniture, clothing, and delicious new meals. One such tasty new treat is Dream Ice Cream, a cone of soft-serve ice cream with a fruity swirl that would make the perfect snack on a warm day at your favorite Disney Park. It’s easy to see why the residents of Dreamlight Valley would love this delectable dessert, and it’s one of Mirabel’s favorite items. Here’s everything you’ll need to cook the Dream Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Dream Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As expected, Dream Ice Cream shares two of its ingredients with other ice cream recipes in the game. However, this delicious treat also requires a fruit new with the Pride of the Valley update: Dreamlight Fruit. To make Dream Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1x Milk

1x Slush Ice

1x Dreamlight Fruit

Once you’ve cooked Dream Ice Cream for the very first time, the recipe will be added to the Meals section of your Collections tab and will show up in the Desserts section of your recipe list when at a Cooking Station.

How and where to get the ingredients for Dream Ice Cream

Getting the materials together to create Dream Ice Cream will require a bit of effort, as all three ingredients are locked behind character quest progress. There are two different questlines you will have to have completed in order to be able to purchase Slush Ice and Milk, and another quest series before the Dreamlight Fruit tree is planted in your Valley. Here’s how to unlock each of the required ingredients to craft Dream Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to unlock the Milk ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Milk becomes available once you have placed the Chez Remy restaurant in your Valley. You will need to spend 1,000 Dreamlight to unlock the Ratatouille realm and complete a few quests before Remy will join you in the village and ask you to build his restaurant. Once you’ve completed these tasks, you’ll be able to buy Milk for 230 Star Coins by interacting with the shelf on the back kitchen wall.

How to unlock the Slush Ice ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slush Ice is unlocked by reaching Friendship Level 10 with Remy and completing “The Unknown Flavor” questline. Progressing through this quest series requires a variety of tasks after the construction of Remy’s famed restaurant, Chez Remy. At the very end of his questline, you will unlock new ingredients on the special shelf inside his restaurant and will be able to buy an unlimited quantity of Slush Ice for 150 Star Coins each. You can raise your Friendship Level with Remy by gifting his favorite items and completing tasks around the Valley with him as your companion.

How to unlock the Dreamlight Fruit ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The final ingredient required to whip up a delicious cone of Dream Ice Cream is Dreamlight Fruit. This wild fruit was added in the Pride of the Valley update and requires completion for a specific questline for the lion king himself, Simba, available once you’ve reached Friendship Level 7. You will, of course, first have to welcome Simba to the Valley by completing the questline beginning with “Stars to Guide Us” in the Lion King realm. The Lion King realm costs 10,000 Dreamlight to unlock.

Once you’ve unlocked Simba, you will need to raise your friendship level with him to level 7, then a new questline will unlock called “Seed of Memories.” After completing a few tasks including retrieving Dreamlight Seeds from the Vitalys Mines, you’ll be able to plant and nurture a Dreamlight Fruit tree that will eventually and regularly yield the fruit you’ll need to cook Dream Ice Cream.