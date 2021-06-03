Does Aliens: Fireteam have crossplay?

Aliens: Fireteam is supposedly just around the corner, with a release window of Summer 2021. The third-person co-op shooter from developer Cold Iron Studios takes place on a separate timeline from the main franchise series, taking players through a narrative campaign set two decades after the events of Alien 3. The game takes on the format popularized by co-op games like Vermintide and Left 4 Dead. Players will have to go through difficult PvE missions in teams of three, fighting against hordes of xenomorphs and striving to complete mission objectives.

Aliens: Fireteam is coming out on almost every gaming platform on the market. The game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and on PC via Steam. As Fireteam is a cooperative game, many players may naturally be wondering if they would be able to connect and play with friends on other platforms. Unfortunately, at the moment it seems the answer is no.

A March 4 preview article by ComicBook.com states that Cold Iron Studios are currently “just focused on getting the base game out the door, and [have] no plans to support crossplay.” Since then studio has not made any further official statements on whether crossplay will be arriving in Aliens: Fireteam in the future, but omitting to mention work on such an important feature is essentially the same as confirming the feature is not in the works.