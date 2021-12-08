Does Halo Infinite have cross-save?

Halo Infinite’s campaign is here, and for the first time in the core series’ history, it’s launching on PC at the same time as Xbox. If you own both systems, you might be looking to finish the fight on both. If that’s the case, you’re in luck, as the game does support cross-save. However, it does come with one caveat.

Halo Infinite supports cross-progression between the Xbox and Windows versions of Halo Infinite; this includes the version available through Xbox Game Pass for PC. Any campaign or multiplayer progress you make on one platform will carry over to the other without much hassle.

Unfortunately, the Steam version does not support cross-platform saves. Any progress made while playing the game on Steam won’t transfer to the Xbox version, and vice versa. So if you’re thinking about playing the game on PC, you’re probably better off going with the Windows Store/Xbox Game Pass for PC version so you can keep your progress should you boot up the game on Xbox. It’s always possible that cross-saves could be enabled on Steam at a later date, but 343 has yet to confirm or deny this possibility.

There’s a good amount of stuff to do in Halo Infinite’s campaign. If you’re looking for tips on how to find the Bloom skull, defeat Chak’Lok, or fast travel, check out our coverage of 343 Industries’ latest Halo game.