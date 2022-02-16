Dying Light 2 Stay Human: How to kill a Volatile and get the Night Hunter trophy/achievement

Volatiles are among the most dangerous Infected enemies in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, as you’ll know if you’ve encountered one. They’re big, tough, fast, agile, and worst of all, they do tons of damage. This is why you get a trophy/achievement, namely Night Hunter, if you manage to kill just one of them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are many ways to kill a Volatile in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. One effective tactic is to get a co-op partner to distract it while you hack it to pieces from behind. Another strategy is to load up on UV gear, such as the UV Flashlight and UV Bars, and use these to keep it at bay. But this guide is about the strategy we used to kill not one, but four Volatiles, all in one go.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First of all, unless you’re playing co-op, you’re definitely going to need a ranged weapon. You don’t want to get into a melee toe-to-toe with a Volatile — you will lose. We used the PK Crossbow, and found Freeze Bolts to be the most useful ammunition. A regular bow with any elemental arrows, except Poisonous and Infected arrows, which aren’t effective against Infected, will do the job. It’s also worth stocking up on combat accessories like mines, C4, and molotovs. You’re going to need all the firepower you can get.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, we killed our Volatiles at the Newalls Crossing Metro Station. We’re assuming similar tactics will work at other Metro Stations, but if you want to follow this guide closely, go to that one. The important thing is that if you go to a Metro Station that you have not yet powered up and go during the day, you’re likely to meet a lot of Volatiles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Anyway, assuming you’re going into the Newalls Crossing Metro, go down the escalators and crawl under the gate. This gate is going to be very useful later on. There’ll be various Infected in this first area, but no volatiles, so use melee attacks to clear them out. You don’t want to waste your ammo and accessories on easy targets. The Volatiles are on Platform A, so follow the sign east, laying mines on the floor if you have any. Turn right at the end, and you should see some Infected on the platform. You might not see the Volatiles yet, as they’re further away, but they are definitely there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now jump over the railing onto the roof of the little kiosk below. From here, you should be able to see a Volatile on the right-hand side. Shoot at it a couple of times then… RUN! Turn around, jump back up, and run backward to that gate you crawled under earlier. Running backward is slower, but it means you can shoot at the Infected that are chasing you. This is where those Freeze Bolts come in especially useful. If you don’t have Freeze Bolts, you’re going to have to dodge the Volatile attacks. You might get your first Volatile kill as you’re backing off towards the gate, but you won’t kill all of them, so make sure you get under that gate. The Volatiles can’t follow you under it, but you can still shoot them through the gap.