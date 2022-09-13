Every Assassin’s Creed protagonist, ranked

Assassin’s Creed is considered one of the best video game series due to its variable open-world exploration, unique take on history, exemplary usage of stealth and direct combat, and many more features. But, the games couldn’t shine without the contribution of their protagonists who have their unique stories. With that in mind, we rank all the mainline Assassin’s Creed protagonists from the worst to the best.

18. Alexios

Alexios is one of two choices of a protagonist in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the other being Kassandra. While his combat skills are amazing, his dialogue seems lackluster, and sometimes comes off as disinterested in all conversations. If playing as Kassandra, he becomes the antagonist, where he becomes a bit more interesting. But, other than that he does not seem that interesting and doesn’t have proper chemistry with other characters too.

17. Eivor Varinsdottir

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lacked in a lot of things and one of them was Eivor. Characters like Basim and Sigurd were more interesting than them. Although they are mostly honest and do have their intentions clear when working with the Hidden Ones, it’s missing that ”something” that makes them more likable. While the female version is more laid-back than the male, Eivor still doesn’t stand out among the other protagonists. Not to mention, their facial animations looked wonky.

16. Adewale

Adewale appears in the standalone expansion to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag titled Freedom Cry. Originally Quartmermater to the great Pirate-Assassin Edward Kenway, he eventually joined the Brotherhood. His serious persona was a delight in Black Flag but lacked the finesse in his exploits in Freedom Cry.

15. Layla Hassan

Layla Hassan was the new modern-day protagonist in the series starting from Assassin’s Creed: Origins. In Odyssey, she looked to be a bit more fleshed out. But later on, her selfish and inconsistent behavior along with arrogant traits made her hard to like in Valhalla. These can be attributed mainly due to her long sessions in the Animus.

14. Arno Dorian

Arno Dorian was featured in Assassin’s Creed: Unity set during the French Revolution. As the main character, his interests and ambitions were unclear throughout the whole story. His personality was a bit similar to Ezio’s during his pre-Assassin phase. But unlike Ezio, he later became bland and uninteresting. If not for the immersive open world of Paris, Unity would have become unbearable with Arno’s story.

13. Altair Ibn La’ahad

The one that started the series, Altair Ibn La’ ahad. In the first game, he was dull as a rock, having no personality. Though he was cold and cool in his assassinations, his finesse and style were lacking. It was clear Ubisoft was testing the overall gameplay and world with the first game rather than the character. He was later more fleshed out in Revelations, most notably during his dying years.

12. Connor Kenway (Ratonhnhaké:ton)

As brutal and cold-blooded as he was in his kills, Connor was boring in every conversation and came across as arrogant, pompous, and cynical. Having a complex backstory that involves his Templar father and Native American mother, there was a lot of room to flesh his story out. Unfortunately, Ubisoft failed to do that.

11. Aveline de Grandpre

Aveline was born in a wealthy French-African family in New Orleans and is the main protagonist of Assassin’s Creed: Liberation, a standalone expansion to Assassin’s Creed III. Seeing the injustice done to slaves in her city, she becomes dedicated to ending slave trafficking as well as defending them. Even though she came from wealth, her dedication to freeing slaves and ensuring their freedom compelled the Brotherhood to recruit her.

10. Shay Patrick Cormac

Shay Patrick Cormac was featured in Assassin’s Creed: Rogue as an assassin-turned Templar who became disenchanted by the tactics of the Brotherhood. From the start of the game, he is seen as someone who is conflicted with the beliefs of the Creed and takes some very calculated decisions, most notably leaving the Assassins. His tough Templar demeanor and Assassin mentality contrast amazingly with his own core beliefs which makes him a compelling character.

9. Jacob Frye

Jacob is one part of the Frye twins with his sister Evie featured in Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate. While not as calculating and smart as his twin sister, Jacob could be seen as the most fun protagonist in the series. His cocky and charming character makes him a delight in roaming the streets of Victorian London causing havoc as well as taking down some Templars.

8. Evie Frye

The more reasonable-minded Frye in Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, Evie is probably one of the smartest in the series. She is more discreet and calculating in her approach compared to Jacob, who’s more upfront. There’s also a certain elegance in her fighting and conversational skills as well that captures the Victorian era perfectly.

7. Desmond Miles

Desmond Miles is the modern-day protagonist that spanned the first five Assassin’s Creed games and is thrust into the Animus by the Templars to revisit the memories of his ancestors. He seems to be wary of who he interacts with at first but after meeting with other Assassins, his character becomes more interesting. He truly stands out in Assassin’s Creed III where he has a more pivotal role and sacrifices himself to save the world from destruction.

6. Haytham Kenway

Haytham is playable in the early sequences of Assassin’s Creed III. As the Templar Grandmaster, he is much more than meets the eye. Personality-wise, he differed vastly from his father Edward, and his son, Connor. Though he isn’t as jovial as Edward, he is miles better than Connor. His James Bond-like personality has a bit of ruthlessness and goodness that makes him a compelling character. Adding to that his relationship with Connor gave us a glimpse of his conflicted feelings towards him as well. The same thing couldn’t be said for Connor, however.

5. Kassandra

Kassandra is one of the playable protagonists in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, the other being Alexios. Being confirmed as canon in Odyssey, there’s a reason why Kassandra shines in the game. Her interactions with other characters seem joyful and intriguing and she seems genuinely engaged in conversations. She’s fun and definitely has that charm that Alexios is clearly missing. This makes her a really enjoyable character to play with.

4. Aya of Alexandria (Amunet)

Aya was originally supposed to be featured as a more prominent protagonist in Assassin’s Creed Origins before her role was cut short. But she stole every scene she had in Origins. Her interactions with Bayek, Cleopatra, and others show a person who is strong-willed and fully focused on her core beliefs. That leads her to form the Hidden Ones, the precursor to the Assassins Brotherhood, and also takes the name of Amunet. It’s honestly a shame we didn’t get to experience Aya’s journey more.

3. Bayek of Siwa

One of the last Medjay in Egypt, Bayek is the main protagonist in Assassin’s Creed: Origins along with his wife, Aya. After his son is killed, he along with Aya, goes on to kill those who are responsible. Bayek is probably one of the few protagonists whose emotions and religious beliefs are properly explored. His lightheartedness and friendliness towards civilians contrasted perfectly with his brutal demeanor against his enemies.

2. Edward Kenway

The free-spirited and charismatic Welsh pirate-assassin loved by almost every Assassin’s Creed fan, Edward Kenway was the main protagonist of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. His lust for gold and glory compelled him to imitate an Assassin. After learning about the Templars and their schemes, he devoted his life to the cause of the Brotherhood. His memorable interactions with his contemporaries like Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet make him a truly remarkable character that people would love to have a drink with.

1. Ezio Auditore

There’s very little debate on who is the greatest protagonist in the series other than Ezio Auditore. Till now, there has been no protagonist we’ve witnessed from their literal birth to death other than Ezio. His rise from a charismatic, charming Italian nobleman in Assassin’s Creed II to a ruthless, honest Master Assassin in Brotherhood and Revelations is definitely one of the greatest stories. Players have witnessed Ezio’s whole life through his games as well as his final moments in the short film Assassin’s Creed: Embers.