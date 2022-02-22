There are a handful of errors and issues that could occur in Destiny 2 when attempting to play the game. There might be problem with the game’s servers, queue times, or even a problem trying to complete a specific quest. If you’re encountering the Weasel error code, that’s a particular problem you’ll have deal with before playing Destiny 2. In this guide, we cover everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Weasel error code and how to deal with it.

The Weasel error code highlights that you’re trying to play your Destiny 2 account on multiple platforms using the game’s cross Save function. If you’re logged into Destiny 2 on a separate console, the Weasel error code is having issues trying to figure out where you’re playing because you’re trying to use the same account on multiple platforms.

To help settle this problem, you’ll want to swap to a wired internet connection rather than a WiFi one, if you can. However, if you can’t, you’ll want to follow Bungie’s Network Troubleshooting Guide to follow the steps to figure out what could be happening. A good alternative is to also make sure the other consoles or platforms you use on your Destiny 2 account on have been turned off and are not connected to your WiFi network. After that, if you still cannot connect to the Destiny 2 servers, you’ll want to restart your machine and try loading the servers once again.

If you continue to encounter errors and problems with the Destiny 2 servers, we recommend unlinking your secondary console from your Destiny 2 account. By having only one console or a primary platform you play on associated with your Destiny 2 account, you should have less issues with this as the game is trying to figure out what platform you’re playing the game on when you log into it.