FIFA 22: How to complete MLS Squad Foundations Objectives challenge

The MLS season has just started, so it’s very fitting that EA Sports and the FIFA 22 has gotten in the mood to celebrate. On March 3, the FIFA team released four new MLS player items, with three of them being a part of a special league-themed Squad Foundations objectives challenge. So, who are the players and how can you obtain them? Let’s go over the details.

As mentioned previously, three main rewards have been set: player items for Sebastian Lletget (85 OVR), Marcelino Moreno (85 OVR), and Miles Robinson (86 OVR). Here’s a look at the three big rewards:

Sebastian Lletget

Screenshot by Gamepur

Marcelino Moreno

Screenshot by Gamepur

Miles Robinson

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Squad Foundations challenge in full, FIFA users will need to complete four different objectives. All of these must be completed either in Rivals or through Squad Battles.

The four objectives are as follows:

Finesse Frenzy – Score eight Finesse goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 85 OVR CM Sebastian Lletget (Untradeable))

– Score eight Finesse goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 85 OVR CM Sebastian Lletget (Untradeable)) Stateside Delivery – Assist eight goals with Through Balls using MLS players in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. MLS players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

– Assist eight goals with Through Balls using MLS players in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. MLS players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable)) Outdoor Planning – Score from Outside of the Box using MLS players in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven MLS players in your starting squad (reward is 85 OVR CM Marcelino Moreno (Untradeable))

– Score from Outside of the Box using MLS players in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven MLS players in your starting squad (reward is 85 OVR CM Marcelino Moreno (Untradeable)) MLS Success – Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals), with min. seven MLS players in your starting squad (reward is 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack (Untradeable))

Complete all four, and you will receive the 86 OVR Miles Robinson player item.

There are a number of different players that can be used for this challenges. Hero Clint Dempsey, Season Storyline players Gyari Zardes and Alejandro Pozuelo Molero, Silver Stars players like Talles Magno, and Squad Foundations Xherdan Shaqiri are just a few options that FIFA users have at their disposal.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 3.