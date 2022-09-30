FIFA 23: How to complete Ones to Watch Richarlison Objectives challenge

FIFA 23 is now out worldwide to those who bought either the Ultimate or Standard editions. On release day, EA Sports officially kicked off the Ones to Watch promo, and released brand new content to Football Ultimate Team. Among that new content is an Objectives challenge that features a prime reward: an 81 OVR player item of new Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison. So, how can you add Richarlison to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Ones to Watch Richarlison Objectives challenge

In order to complete this Ones to Watch challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these can be completed in the FUT Friendly Continental Links. Here, users will compete against in online competition, using teams that meet a certain set of objectives.

The four objectives are as follows:

Steady Finisher – Score using Premier League players in 12 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Continental Links (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Welcome to North London – Assist two Goals with Crosses using Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: Continental Links (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Finesse Masterclass – Score five Finesse goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Continental Links (rewards are Two Players Pack and 300 XP) Winners Circle – Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Continental Links (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 81 OVR Richarlison and 300 XP.

Here are the requirements that teams must adhere to for the Continental Links friendly:

Premier League players: Min. 3 in your Starting 11

Loan players: Max. 1

Nothing particularly crazy for this first online-themed Objectives challenge for FIFA 23. Make good use of any strong Premier League options that you have in your collection, and then assemble the best possible roster from there. Also, make sure to note that only one loan player can be used for this friendly.

This challenge is slated to expire on October 7.