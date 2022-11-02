FIFA 23: How to complete Out of Position Mauro Icardi SBC – Requirements and solutions

Striker Mauro Icardi had been a staple at Paris Saint-Germain, but things have changed. Icardi now calles Galatasaray home, and he now has a new 87 OVR player item in FUT. A new Out of Position Squad Building Challenge has dropped in FIFA 23, featuring Icardi at the LW position. So, how can you get Icardi and him to your collection? Let’s take a look at what you will need to do.

How to complete OOP Icardi SBC

In order to complete this Out of Position Squad Building Challenge, FUT players will need to complete just one lineup. This lineup is set to the 4-2-3-1 formation.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 35,000 Coins. Even though he’s no longer with PSG, this card should still be pretty helpful. Plus, it can also come in handy for the Emre Mor and Süper Lig Squad Foundations Objectives challenge

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (85 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 20, 2023.