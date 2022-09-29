FIFA 23: How to customize avatars in VOLTA and Pro Clubs

In both VOLTA and Pro Clubs in FIFA 23, players will have the option to customize their avatar’s appearance from head to toe. This includes the skillset, attributes, as well as other components that are relevant to Pro Clubs, like the height/weight ratio and position. So, how can you do all of this in FIFA 23. Let’s go through it step by step, plus some notes on how to get clothing items that can be used in FIFA 23.

VOLTA

To customize the look of an avatar, go to the home screen in VOLTA and select ‘Customise.’ Users will have the option to change the outfit, as well as the look and name of the avatar, and the signature ability and skill tree.

Be aware of the fact that users can unlock new clothing options through completing Objectives and the Season path, or through the VOLTA Shop.

Pro Clubs

To customize the look of an avatar, go to the home screen of Pro Clubs. Hit Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation) to change biographical information, the body build, head, kit, tattoos, and animations.

To make changes to the Skill Tree and use Skill Points, or to tweak the Archetypes and Perks, click on the tab in the ‘My Pro’ section that details your current attributes. Once that is done, you can change loadouts, or hit Y/Triangle to see the summary and attributes for a particular loadout. To manually change the Skill Points allocations, hover over one of the six major attributes, and hit A/X.