Final Fantasy XIV: How to Get Athletikos Cloth

Athletikos Cloth is one of the rarer materials that you can track down while playing Final Fantasy XIV. The way you go about acquiring it can vary, but your options are relatively limited. I recommend going after this after completing the Endwalker campaign and your character has reached level 90.

Athletikos Cloth is certainly an endgame item for you to hunt after in Final Fantasy XIV. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Athletikos Cloth and the easiest way to add it to your wardrobe in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to Find Athletikos Cloth in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways for you to hunt down Athletikos Cloth while playing Final Fantasy XIV. For those who regularly play the game and have acquired many of the Timeworn Maps at level 90, the Kumbhireaskin Treasure Maps and the Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps. These two have a chance for Athletikos Cloth to drop. Between the two, Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps have the best chance for it because these feature higher quality drops in Final Fantasy XIV.

When completing these maps, it helps to work alongside a small, balanced group, and take out the various enemies that spawn for this activity. You can do it by yourself, but it’s not recommended if you want to receive the best rewards from these activities, especially if you’re trying to get to the Excitatron 6000 dungeon or The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon. Both of these activities in Final Fantasy XIV are extremely tough, and you’ll need a group to work through them.

If you’d rather not leave it up to luck, there’s the chance you might be able to purchase Athletikos Cloth on your data center’s Market Board. Everyone in your Final Fantasy XIV data center has the chance to see this, which means there could be some competition. However, this is probably one of the easier ways to get the material, but it will likely be expensive. There’s a good chance this material doesn’t drop often in Final Fantasy XIV, and that means the ones selling it can set the market price for it. This should become more available as we move further away from Patch 6.5, though.

When the market price drops for Athletikos Cloth becomes lower, it should be easier to pick from the Market Board. Until then, the Timeworn Kumbhireaskin and Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps are the best way to acquire this rare material in Final Fantasy XIV.