Final Fantasy XIV Online The Dark Throne: 6.4 Patch Notes & Release Window

Final Fantasy XIV has multiple updates throughout the year, and this major content push comes with several unique new options for players to dive into for the next several months. The latest update for Final Fantasy XIV in May 2023 will be Update 6.4, The Dark Throne.

The Dark Throne update will add new main story quests, several dungeons, more raids, island sanctuary additions, ocean fishing, and much more. Not everything will be available immediately, but it will appear in a future 6.45 update. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Final Fantasy XIV Online’s The Dark Throne: Update 6.4

When is the Final Fantasy XIV’s The Dark Throne: 6.4 Update?

We do not have an exact release date for Final Fantasy XIV’s The Dark Throne update. However, we do know it will launch sometime in late May 2023. We will receive an exact release date closer to May, likely two weeks before it launches.

Sat upon a dark throne, an ominous presence looms.



What trials await us in #FFXIV Patch 6.4? Visit the special site ➡️ https://t.co/5xPX2UlhOP pic.twitter.com/x9lLE0wIfg — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) April 25, 2023

All Final Fantasy XIV Dungeons, Raids, and Trials in The Dark Throne

For Patch 6.4, there will be three new dungeons: Pandæmonium: Anabaseios, The Aetherfont, and The Voidcast Dais. There will also be a new Unreal Trial, Containment Bay Z1T9.

Pandæmonium: Anabaseios will be the new set of dungeons for players to complete in Final Fantasy XIV, with difficult encounters and powerful gear. The Aetherfont is the latest dungeon to appear in the Main Scenario Quest. Finally, The Voidcast Dais will be the next Trial for players to complete. All of them will be available on day one of patch 6.4.

When 6.45 drops, there will be the addition of the Variant Dungeon Mount Rokkon and a Criterion Dungeon, Another Mount Rokkon.

Final Fantasy XIV The Dark Throne Blue Mage Update Release Window

A major key point appearing in The Dark Throne update in Final Fantasy XIV will be content improvements for The Blue Mage. These will appear later when Patch 6.45 drops and that will be several months after Patch 6.4. We can speculate that this to arrive sometime in July 2023 or August 2023.

When is The Next Final Fantasy XIV “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures”?

Image via Square-Enix

More Hilidbrand Adventures will be happening in Patch 6.45. These will build on the previous quests that have already appeared in Final Fantasy XIV, and they should unlock the more powerful weapons that have come out alongside the Manderville Weapons. In addition, more Splendorous Tools are on the way. These will all launch in Patch 6.45.

All Final Fantasy XIV The Dark Throne Island Sanctuary updates

There will be a handful of updates coming to the Island Sanctuary. These will include new resources and animals to find on the island and more rewards to earn with your Island Sanctuary currency. These will appear in May 2023 alongside Patch 6.4.

All Final Fantasy XIV The Dark Throne Crafting Recipes

There will be a pile of new Crafting Recipes for you to begin harvesting and making when The Dark Throne arrives in Final Fantasy XIV. These will appear in Patch 6.4; we can expect a handful of smaller ones in Patch 6.45.

All Final Fantasy XIV The Dark Throne Mounts, Minions, and Emotes

There will also be a handful of notable Mounts, Minions, and Emotes for you to earn by participating in The Dark Throne content that appears in Final Fantasy XIV. These will be interwoven into several pieces, such as the dungeons, the Raids, side quests, and drops added to the game. We can expect several of them to appear for Patch 6.4, but a handful will likely appear during Patch 6.45, but not as many.