Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 10 all epic quests and challenges

The challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 10 are here, thanks to iFireMonkey. The noted Fortnite leaked has revealed the challenges that will be coming to the game on Thursday, May 20.

There are 7 Epic Quests, worth 24000 XP each for a total of 168000 XP. After that is a five-stage Legendary Quest where the first stage is worth 35000 XP and the four following stages are worth 24500 XP each. This means a total of 301000 XP is up for grabs this week, which is a substantial boost to your Battle Pass.

Eliminate a player while swimming (0/1) – 24000 XP

Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus (0/150) – 24000 XP

Get a pickaxe elimination (0/1) – 24000 XP

Build sandcastles (0/1) – 24000 XP

Deal damage to descending supply drops (0/1) – 24000 XP

Destroy opponent structures while driving a modded vehicle (0/10) – 24000 XP

Destroy sandcastles (0/10) – 24000 XP

Legendary quest – Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (100, 200, 300, 400, 500) – 35000XP to 24500 XP

Definitely the most interesting sound challenges for this week are the ones about the sandcastles. Who doesn’t love sandcastles? As always we will have a full set of guides helping you finish these challenges as quickly as possible closer to the time of release.

Be sure to check back closer to May 20 to find out how to finish all these quests as quickly as possible.