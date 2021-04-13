Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 6 Epic quests and challenges

The new Fortnite update is here, which means people are already digging around inside the files to find the Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 6 Epic quests and challenges. These challenges come to us courtesy of iFireMonkey, who has one again super-sleuthed his way into the update.

There are 7 Epic Quests, worth 20000 XP each for a total of 140000 XP. After that is a five-stage Legendary Quest where the first stage is worth 55000 XP and the four following stages are worth 22000 XP each. This means a total of 283000 XP is up for grabs this week, which is a substantial boost to your Battle Pass.

Open Safes (0/3) – 24000 XP

Complete Bounties (0/3) – 24000 XP

Reach max shields in different matches (0/3) – 24000 XP

Stay within 20 meters of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise (0/3) – 24000 XP

Hit from 50 meters or greater with a bow (0/1) – 24000 XP

Complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle (0/1) – 24000 XP

Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse (0/1) – 24000 XP

Legendary Quest – deal damage with makeshift weapons (2500,5000,7500,10000, 12500) – 35000 XP to 24500 XP.

There is quite a variety in the challenges this week, and we will be traveling all over the map to get them wrapped up. As always, we will have plenty of guides to help you finish these quests as quickly as possible on Thursday, April 22 when they go live in the game.

Players will have until the end of the season to finish any and all Epic quests, but Legendary quests will only be around for a week.