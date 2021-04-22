How to complete Bounties in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
A price on their heads.
One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to complete three bounties. Bounties are a way to earn additional Gold Bars which can then be spent with NPCs that are spread all over the map.
There are two different ways to get bounties in the game. This first is from a specific group of NPCs. These are quite limited compared to the previous season, but there are still some NPCs who will hand out bounties.
The second way to get them is via Bounty Boards. Bounties involve tracking down and taking out another random player in the match. The player’s location will be marked by a large yellow circle on the map and you will need to track them down. If you manage to do it, you will get 70 Gold Bars, but if someone else manages to get there before you then you will only get 35.
The target player will know that someone is after them, and you will have a limited amount of time to find them and eliminate them. On top of this, the target player will be able to see three threat-tiers on the screen. The closer you are to them, the higher the threat tier. While they won’t know exactly where you are coming from, they will be on guard, and smart players might just set up a clever trap or ambush for you.
Bounty NPCs
Bounty Boards
- Open Safes (0/3) – 24000 XP
- Complete Bounties (0/3) – 24000 XP
- Reach max shields in different matches (0/3) – 24000 XP
- Stay within 20 meters of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise (0/3) – 24000 XP
- Hit from 50 meters or greater with a bow (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Legendary Quest – deal damage with makeshift weapons (2500,5000,7500,10000, 12500) – 35000 XP to 24500 XP.