Where to find and open Safes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6
Precious gold.
One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to open Safes. This is much easier said than done, and this may be one of the tougher challenges that we will see in Fortnite this season for a simple reason, RNG.
Safes contain Gold Bars, and will appear at set spawn points in the game, but will only appear in random matches. There are multiple potential spawn points in each named location, but the Safes themselves are not 100% guaranteed spawns.
As such, for this challenge, you are better off just trying to complete it naturally by playing the game and grabbing any Safe that you find, rather than trying to hunt them down. Still, because we know people out there will want to know where to find them, you will find maps of various named locations below, with potential safe spawns marked on them.
You only need to find three of them to finish the quest, and they will be marked on the screen just like a normal chest when you get close to them.
Sweaty Sands Safe Locations
Pleasant Park Safe Locations
Holly Hedges Safe Locations
Misty Meadows
Lazy Lake Safe Locations
Craggy Cliffs Safe Locations
You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 6 challenges below:
- Open Safes (0/3) – 24000 XP
- Complete Bounties (0/3) – 24000 XP
- Reach max shields in different matches (0/3) – 24000 XP
- Stay within 20 meters of a player for 3 seconds while wearing a prop disguise (0/3) – 24000 XP
- Hit from 50 meters or greater with a bow (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Complete the swimming time trial at Weeping Woods or Coral Castle (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Legendary Quest – deal damage with makeshift weapons (2500,5000,7500,10000, 12500) – 35000 XP to 24500 XP.