Where to find and open Safes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to open Safes. This is much easier said than done, and this may be one of the tougher challenges that we will see in Fortnite this season for a simple reason, RNG.

Safes contain Gold Bars, and will appear at set spawn points in the game, but will only appear in random matches. There are multiple potential spawn points in each named location, but the Safes themselves are not 100% guaranteed spawns.

As such, for this challenge, you are better off just trying to complete it naturally by playing the game and grabbing any Safe that you find, rather than trying to hunt them down. Still, because we know people out there will want to know where to find them, you will find maps of various named locations below, with potential safe spawns marked on them.

You only need to find three of them to finish the quest, and they will be marked on the screen just like a normal chest when you get close to them.

Sweaty Sands Safe Locations

Pleasant Park Safe Locations

Holly Hedges Safe Locations

Misty Meadows

Lazy Lake Safe Locations

Craggy Cliffs Safe Locations

You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 6 challenges below: