Where to get a Prop Disguise in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 6 is to stay within 20 meters for another player for 3 seconds while wearing a Prop Disguise. A Prop Disguise is a special item that you can purchase from a small selection of NPCs on the map.

There are only 5 NPCs that will sell this disguise, and we have marked all their locations on the map below. The diguise will cost 75 Gold Bars, and will stay in place for a limited time, so you need to be reasonably quick.

Bushranger to the west of Pleasant Park

Jekyll in Steamy Stacks

Raz in Collosal Crops

Snow Sniper east of Retail Row

Crustina in The Pizza Pit

When you purchase the Prop Disguise, it will automatically change you into a random item like a barrel, Slurp barrel, or pile of tires. The disguise will stay in place, even if you run or jump, and you can still interact with things and pick up loot.

To break the disguise, you need to hit the fire button. You won’t fire your weapon the first time, and will instead pop out of the disguise. After that, you can fire your weapon as normal.

The best way to finish this quest is to buy the disguise, then hide somewhere that you will blend in, such as near similar items to the disguise, or beside a wall or pile of trash if you happen to be the tire disguise.

