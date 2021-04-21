Where to visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentals, and Lockie’s Lighthouse in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to visit Fancy View, Rainbow Rentlas, and Lockie’s Lighthouse. None of these are named locations, so in this guide we will show you where to find them all on the map.

You need to visit all three locations to finish the challenge, but you don’t need to complete them all in the same match. As such, you don’t need to worry if you die before getting them all done in one match, you can simply finish the challenge in the next one.

Because they are all on the coast, and fairly close together, this is pretty easy to wrap up quickly if you can grab a boat at Rainbow Rentals and then make your way north.

Fancy View

Fancy View can be found on the west coast of the island, to the northwest of Holly Hedges.

Rainbow Rentals

Rainbow Rentals can be found on the west coast, to the south west of Holly Hedges.

Lockie’s Lighthouse

Lockie Lighthouse can be found on the north coast of the island, to the northwest of Stealthy Stronghold.

You can find the rest of the Week 6 Chapter 2 Season 6 challenges below: