Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 9 all epic quests and challenges

The challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 9 are here, thanks to iFireMonkey. The noted Fortnite leaked has revealed the challenges that will be coming to the game on Thursday, May 13.

There are 7 Epic Quests, worth 24000 XP each for a total of 168000 XP. After that is a five-stage Legendary Quest where the first stage is worth 35000 XP and the four following stages are worth 24500 XP each. This means a total of 301000 XP is up for grabs this week, which is a substantial boost to your Battle Pass.

Get Intel on Wildlife from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant (0/1) – 24000 XP

Hunt a Boar (0/1) – 24000 XP

Spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken (0/1) – 24000 XP

Gain Health in the Storm (0/1) – 24000 XP

Shockwave grenade yourself while in the storm (0/1) – 24000 XP

Survive storm phases (0/10) – 24000 XP

Build in the Storm (0/10) – 24000 XP

Legendary quest – Catch a Fish (50, 100, 150, 200, 250) – 35000XP to 24500 XP

Quite a few wildlife-based challenges this week, and as always we will have plenty of guides to help you wrap them all up as quickly as possible. There are also quite a few challenges that need to be completed in the storm, adding a little more danger to the game.

Be sure to check back closer to May 13 to find out how to finish all these quests as quickly as possible.