Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 5 seasonal quests and challenges

Even during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4’s jam-packed Fortnitemares event, the battle royale continues its tradition of releasing weekly challenges. Although you won’t be fighting werewolves during it, Week 5 mainly looks to test players’ knowledge of the island and have them travel to specific locations. This guide will breakdown each incoming Week 5 quest and what they will reward you in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

All Week 5 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Like past weeks, the latest collection of seasonal quests can grant players a total of 140,000 XP, as each of the seven offers a nifty 20,000 XP upon completion. Though, we recommend having a vehicle before beginning most of them. For instance, one quest tasks players to take the long journey from Cloudy Condos to Reality Tree, while others require going to desolate corners of the map to use Slurpshrooms and D-Launchers. You can find each Week 5 challenge and their requirements below.

Visit Cloudy Condos then Reality Tree in a single match (0/2)

Eliminate opponents at Reality Tree or Herald’s Sanctum (0/2)

Gain health or shields by bouncing on Slurpshrooms while chromed (0/1)

Collect and spend Bars in a single match (0/100)

Use D-Launchers (0/3)

Deal damage to opponents from above (0/500)

Deal damage to opponents with an assault rifle, shotgun, and SMG in a single match (0/3)

Once Week 5 officially begins on October 20 at 9 AM ET, you can check back to this page to find links to guides that should help you finish its more taxing quests. If its XP offerings aren’t enough for your desired Battle Pass item, Fortnitemares’ own questline can also boost your level at a fast rate. These Halloween-themed challenges include finding the spooky Alteration Altars and using the Howler Claws’ Wolfscent ability.