Fortnite “successfully logged out” error, explained

When games like Fortnite roll out new content updates, it invariably comes with a handful of errors and issues. Most of the time they are small glitches that can wait till the next patch, but occasionally they can stop players from accessing the game completely. That’s what has happened following the Fortnite v23.20 update. If you’ve encountered the Fortnite “successfully logged out” error message when trying to log into the game, here is everything we know about how to fix it.

What causes the Fortnite “successfully logged out” error and how to fix it

The good news is that this error is not impacting every Fortnite player, which means that most people can log in without issue. However, an unlucky few are seeing a Fortnite “successfully logged out” message when attempting to log into their account, which can be very confusing. It is distinctly different to other issues with contacting the Fortnite servers. The problem is widespread enough that the Fortnite Status account on Twitter put out a statement that they were investigating the issue, but few other details are currently available.

The issue arose shortly after the Fortnite servers came back online after a regularly scheduled maintenance session. After they came back up, most players were able to access the game while some were stuck at the login screen. It seems but hasn’t yet been confirmed that whatever changes were implemented in the downtime weren’t successfully implemented onto every account, causing them to encounter the Fortnite “successfully logged out” error message.

Because the issue is on the Fortnite server side of things, there isn’t much that you can do to work around this issue. Your only recourse is to wait until Epic Games provides a fix on their end. This can be frustrating, but the issue is severe enough that it will probably be resolved within a few hours at the longest. Your best bet is to follow the Fortnite Status account and wait for an update.