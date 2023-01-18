Where to collect three objects to act as AI test vessels in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite’s second part of the Oathbound questline has kicked off with the introduction of Rift Warden Stellan, a mysterious figure who asks that players build a rift gate on the island. However, as other characters have become suspicious of the warden, you will need to do some investigating by first collecting specific objects for testing on the island. This guide will breakdown where you can locate all of the quest’s objects in the battle royale.

How to find three objects to act as AI test vessels in Fortnite

Unlike previous challenges in the questline, you will be required to find all of its test vessel objects in a single match, as dying will reset your progress completely. Luckily, there are only three items in total, and each are placed in the top-left corner of the map. These are spread out from west of The Citadel to even the snowy region, so it is highly recommended you bring one of the game’s vehicles in order to collect them all before the end of a match. You can find all of the object locations marked and detailed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Test vessel object location #1 : This item is a shell that is located southwest of The Citadel and is sitting on a beach left of the Western Watch landmark’s bridge.

: This item is a shell that is located southwest of The Citadel and is sitting on a beach left of the Western Watch landmark’s bridge. Test vessel object location #2 : The next object is a taco which spawns near the food stands in the center of Anvil Square.

: The next object is a taco which spawns near the food stands in the center of Anvil Square. Test vessel object location #3: Lastly, you can head to Crankshot’s Cabin northeast of Anvil Square to discover the last object, a stuffed Cuddle Team Leader bear.

Additionally, players struggling to discover the items may want to pick up the Falcon Scout in order to fly over their areas and ping their location. If you are worried there may be enemies near them, the device can also scan and tag enemies for a short time. Once these objects are found, you will be granted an extra 20,000 XP, and Amie will then ask for you to visit one of her Hologram Braziers.