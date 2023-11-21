How to Get the Free Marshall Magma Style for the Marshall Never More Skin in Fortnite?

Marshall Never More is a skin coming to Fortnite alongside The Big Bang Event and Eminem collaboration. In addition to the new skin, players can unlock the exclusive Marshall Magma Style that won’t be around forever, one that will set them apart from other Fortnite fans.

Fortnite is packed with skins for players to unlock every season or purchase from the in-game store. It’s part of how they make themselves stand out each time they drop into a match. As should be expected, some skins are rarer than others, while others even feature specific Styles that can only be accessed through time-limited events. This culminates in the free Marshall Magma Style for the upcoming Marshall Never More skin.

How to Get the Free Marshall Magma Style in Fortnite

To get the free Marshall Magma Style in Fortnite, players must purchase the Marshall Never More skin and then attend the Eminem concert in Fortnite during The Big Bang Event. Players won’t be able to use the free Style unless they own the skin, which is one of two that will be on sale around the time of The Big Bang Event.

According to reliable leakers such as Shiina, the Style will be unlocked simply by attending the live event in-game. So, players won’t need to participate in any challenges or earn levels. The Style will pop for them when they drop into The Big Bang Event.

Eminem's "Marshall Magma" edit style will be EXCLUSIVE to people who attend the live event! 🔥



At the time of writing, it’s not clear how much the Marshall Never More skin will cost in Fortnite, but it’s likely to be priced between 1,200 and 2,000 V-Bucks based on past premium skins. Considering this one is part of a collaboration with a high-profile artist, we expect it to be quite expensive.

When is The Big Bang Event in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

The Big Bang Event in Fortnite starts at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT/7 PM GMT on December 2, 2023. The event will see Fortnite host a slew of new game modes and crossovers. It will also include a concert with Eminem, where players can pick up the Marshall Magma Style for one of the new premium skins.