Forza Horizon 5 Horizon Holidays Autumn playlist – How to complete #HIDEANDSEEK Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
Week #2 of the holiday event.
The second week of the Horizon Holidays event in Forza Horizon 5 is now live. Week 2 includes new challenges, as well as the chance to get a new exclusive car: the Plymouth Fury. So, how can you get it and all the other rewards for this week? Let’s take a look at the challenges for the playlist.
All Horizon Holidays Autumn playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2015 Audi S1
- Earn 10 Stars at PR stunts in S1
- Maintain a speed of 150 MPH (242 KM/H) for 10 seconds in S1
- Win four Dirt Scramble events in S1
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Send a Gift Drop to another player
- Earn a total of nine Stars from Speed Traps in any Hypercar
- Earn 20 Wreckage Skills in any German Sports Utility Hero
- Take a picture of Cascadas de Agua Azul
- Jump a total of 6,000 ft. (1829 m) at Danger Signs
- Win a Street Race in any Hot Hatch vehicle upgraded to ‘S1’ class
- Earn and bank an Ultimate Skill Chain
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)
- Complete “Saving the Pennies” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and BMW 1M)
- Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Jaguar XE-S and 3 pts.)
- Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Trap challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 1999 Lotus Elise, Lambo LM 002, M-B SLK, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the Snowman at the Lugar Tranquilo Player House in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts)
First, let’s take a look at where the Lugar Tranquilo house is located:
Monthly Challenges
- Monthly Rivals (Estadio Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
- Forza EV (Arch of Mulege Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (reward is Porsche 718 GTS and 5 pts.)
20 points are needed for the Plymouth Fury. 40 points will yield the Dodge Super Bee.
These challenges will end on December 22.