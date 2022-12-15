Forza Horizon 5 Horizon Holidays Autumn playlist – How to complete #HIDEANDSEEK Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

The second week of the Horizon Holidays event in Forza Horizon 5 is now live. Week 2 includes new challenges, as well as the chance to get a new exclusive car: the Plymouth Fury. So, how can you get it and all the other rewards for this week? Let’s take a look at the challenges for the playlist.

All Horizon Holidays Autumn playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2015 Audi S1

Earn 10 Stars at PR stunts in S1

Maintain a speed of 150 MPH (242 KM/H) for 10 seconds in S1

Win four Dirt Scramble events in S1

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Send a Gift Drop to another player

Earn a total of nine Stars from Speed Traps in any Hypercar

Earn 20 Wreckage Skills in any German Sports Utility Hero

Take a picture of Cascadas de Agua Azul

Jump a total of 6,000 ft. (1829 m) at Danger Signs

Win a Street Race in any Hot Hatch vehicle upgraded to ‘S1’ class

Earn and bank an Ultimate Skill Chain

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)

– Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Saving the Pennies” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and BMW 1M)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and BMW 1M) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Jaguar XE-S and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Jaguar XE-S and 3 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 1999 Lotus Elise, Lambo LM 002, M-B SLK, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph the Snowman at the Lugar Tranquilo Player House in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts)

First, let’s take a look at where the Lugar Tranquilo house is located:

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Estadio Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Arch of Mulege Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (reward is Porsche 718 GTS and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Plymouth Fury. 40 points will yield the Dodge Super Bee.

These challenges will end on December 22.