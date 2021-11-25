Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Winter Playlist – How to get all cars, Treasure Chest location, challenges, and more

It’s a new week in Forza Horizon 5, and that means a change in seasons. The winter is here, and while that change doesn’t mean cold weather, it does mean a new Playlist. The push towards obtaining the Mercedes AMG-One and McLaren F1 Monthly awards is in full gear, thanks to new challenges that have been added by the Forza team. So, what are the challenges for this week? Let’s take a look at those, plus the car rewards for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Winter playlist challenges

Here’s a look at the challenges for this week.

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S

Earn 9 stars in Speed Traps with Carrera S

Take a photo of Carrera S

Drive 15 miles with Carrera S

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in a Dirt Race

Earn 6 stars in total from Trailblazers

Smash 20 Solar Panels in 30 seconds

Win a Street Race in a Modern Supercar

Complete a Horizon Tour

Win a Drag Race in a Retro Muscle Car

Buy 3 cards

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each one completed.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate in Horizon Arcade (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete “A Fine Addition” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 3 pts. and Ferrari Dino)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 3 pts. and Ferrari Dino) Eventlab Events – Domination mode (Be the fastest player through a Checkpoint to claim one. After three laps, the player with the most Checkpoints wins.) (restrictions are Country: USA and A/800 – rewards are Car Horn and 3 pts.)

– Domination mode (Be the fastest player through a Checkpoint to claim one. After three laps, the player with the most Checkpoints wins.) (restrictions are Country: USA and A/800 – rewards are Car Horn and 3 pts.) Participate in Black Friday Bonanza in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (reward is Emote and 3pts.)

(reward is Emote and 3pts.) Trailblazer – Hit 165 at Trailblazer stop at Copper Canyon (restrictions are Unlimited Offroad and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Hit 165 at Trailblazer stop at Copper Canyon (restrictions are Unlimited Offroad and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Trap – Hit 175 MPH at Calle Principal in Guanajuato (restrictions are Retro Muscle and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Hit 175 MPH at Calle Principal in Guanajuato (restrictions are Retro Muscle and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Zone – Average at least 128 MPH at zone at Pyramid of the Moon (restrictions are Porsche and S2/998 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Average at least 128 MPH at zone at Pyramid of the Moon (restrictions are Porsche and S2/998 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events Bola Ocho Circuit Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Horizon Special: High Rollers and S1/900 – rewards are 2005 Ford GT and 5 pts.) Tunnel Run Street Scene Championship (restrictions are Super Hot Hatch and A/800 – rewards are Super Wheelspin and 5 pts.) Mangrove Scramble Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Reasonably Priced Cars and C/600 – rewards are Pagani Huayra BC and 5 pts.)

Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph any vehicle at night (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph any vehicle at night (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Eliminate two opponents in a single session in The Eliminator (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.)

– Eliminate two opponents in a single session in The Eliminator (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

Much like last week, there is no Treasure Chest hunt for this week’s challenges.

Monthly Rivals

Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

22 points are needed for the 2018 ID Zerouno 42 points are for the Subaru 22B.

This set of challenges will expire on December 2.