Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 Winter Playlist – How to get all cars, Weekly Photo location, challenges, and more

It’s officially winter in the Northern Hemisphere, and in Forza Horizon 5. The Winter season officially arrived on December 23, just in time for Christmas on the 25th. The new season includes a fresh set of challenges, and rewards. So, what does this week look like in Mexico? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia

Maintain speed of 200 MPH for 10 seconds in 458 Italia

Earn 6 stars from Speed Zones in 5 minutes in 458 Italia

Win 2 Road Racing Circuit Events in 458 Italia

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Win a Road Race in a Super Saloon

Complete a game of The Eliminator

Earn 3 Stars from any Danger Sign

Drive above 100 MPH for 20 seconds in any car

Smash 25 bikes in Guanajuato

Complete a Horizon Tour in the 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luke

Complete a Challenge Card

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each one they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate and complete a theme in any Horizon Arcade event (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Santamental Feelings” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1995 Nissan GT-R)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1995 Nissan GT-R) Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (reward is #34 VW Beetle and 3 pts.)

(reward is #34 VW Beetle and 3 pts.) Danger Sign – Jump at least 899.0 ft. at Basejump sign near Copper Canyon (restrictions are Retro Sports Cars and B/700 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Jump at least 899.0 ft. at Basejump sign near Copper Canyon (restrictions are Retro Sports Cars and B/700 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Trap – Hit 150 MPH at trap at Bulevar near Guanajuato (restrictions are 1997 Mazda RX-7 and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Hit 150 MPH at trap at Bulevar near Guanajuato (restrictions are 1997 Mazda RX-7 and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Trailblazer – Make it to second gate in 155 S near La Gran Caldera (restrictions are UTVs and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Make it to second gate in 155 S near La Gran Caldera (restrictions are UTVs and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events Fuera del Camino Dirt Racing Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Decade: 1970s and C/600 – rewards are Hoonigan Escort and 5 pts.) Horizon Mexico Circuit (2020 Toyota Supra GR) Championship (restrictions are 2020 Toyota Supra and A/800 – rewards are Toyota Race Suit and 5 pts.) Copper Canyon Cross Country Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Land Rover Range Rover and A/800 – rewards are Reindeer Antlers and 5 pts.)

Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Take a photo of any vehicle at the top of La Gran Caldera (rewards are Forza link reward and 2 pts.)

– Take a photo of any vehicle at the top of La Gran Caldera (rewards are Forza link reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Eliminate five players in The Eliminator (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.)

– Eliminate five players in The Eliminator (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) Collectibles – Smash 25 piles of white presents found at the six Horizon outposts (rewards are Car Horn and 3 pts.)

Monthly Rivals

Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

25 points are needed for the Ferrari 599 GTO 45 points are for the Meyers Manx FE.

This set of challenges will expire on December 30.