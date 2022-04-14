Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Winter playlist – How to complete Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

We might be passed the winter in the Northern Hemisphere right now, but it is the coldest time of the year right now in Forza Horizon 5. Winter has arrived in Mexico, and that means a chance to complete the latest Weekly Playlist challenges, and unlock new rewards. So, what do you need to do in order to add the 2018 ATS GT and Porsche 911 GT 1 vehicles to your collection? Let’s take a look at the Winter playlist for Series 6.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1962 Peel P50

Smash 10 Piñatas in Peel P50 (Can be found in EventLab challenges)

Upgrade Peel P50 to A class and reach 110 MPH (177 KM/H)

Take a photo of the Peel P50

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Win a Cross Country Race in any Unlimited Offroad vehicle upgraded to ‘S2’ class

Send a Gift Drop to another player

Take a picture of the Plane at the Horizon Festival Mexico

Paint your vehicle’s hood

Play an Event Blueprint in an ‘A’ class vehicle

Win a Street Race in any Hot Hatch vehicle upgraded to ‘S1’ class

Take a picture of any Holden vehicle

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)

– Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Cross Roads” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and BMW X6 M)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and BMW X6 M) Complete two EventLab challenges (rewards are VW Type 2, Clothing Reward, and 6 pts. in total)

(rewards are VW Type 2, Clothing Reward, and 6 pts. in total) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 3 pts. and 2016 Honda Civic)

(rewards are 3 pts. and 2016 Honda Civic) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 2017 Bentley Cont and 5 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photo the 2009 Ford Focus RS at the Farid Rueda Bear Mural in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)

– Photo the 2009 Ford Focus RS at the Farid Rueda Bear Mural in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Earn 10 Pass Skills in Horizon Open Custom Races (rewards are Police Siren and 2 pts.)

– Earn 10 Pass Skills in Horizon Open Custom Races (rewards are Police Siren and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Complete a Street Racing Horizon Open Custom Race (rewards are 2015 Subaru WRX and 2 pts.)

– Complete a Street Racing Horizon Open Custom Race (rewards are 2015 Subaru WRX and 2 pts.) Collectibles – Find and smash 15 T-Rexes hidden around Mexico (rewards are Clothing Reward and 3 pts.)

Monthly

Horizon Story – Complete the Drift Club story and get all 18 stars (rewards are Ford Mach-E 1400 and 3 pts.)

– Complete the Drift Club story and get all 18 stars (rewards are Ford Mach-E 1400 and 3 pts.) Emerald Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 2018 ATS GT. 40 points will yield the Porsche 911 GT 1.

This set of challenges will expire on April 21.