Frostpunk 2: How To Get More Heat

Heat is the highest priority resource you will need to manage in Frostpunk 2. This ensures the citizens in your colony stay warm and continue doing the work they are assigned. It lets them live their lives peacefully without worrying about the cold or worse frostbite. However, to get more heat in Frostpunk 2 you need to accumulate a massive quantity of fuel so that you don’t run out from providing heat to the colony.

All Methods To Get Heat in Frostpunk 2

Here are four methods to get more heat and keep your citizens warm in Frostpunk 2:

Coal Fuel Source

Oil Fuel Source

Gas Source

Heat Actuators

The first three sources are all the fuel types you can gather and add to your stockpile for constant heat supply to the colony. You can extract each one from unique sources such as Coal Mines, Oil Fields, and Gas Fields.

You need to establish extraction zones to collect these three resources and use them to get more heat in Frostpunk 2. There are a lot of research opportunities that will allow you to build additional structures in the extraction district. This will increase the yield of fuel sources per week.

Consider researching Pumpjacks for Oil, Coal Liquefaction for Coal, and Geothermal Plants for Gas. Installing these buildings, based on the sources available for extraction will increase the quantity you accrue over time.

The fourth method, Heat Actuator, is basically a heating hub that you can install in your districts. It consumes materials as a source and provides heat to the tiles where you install them in a district. Building the Heat Actuator hubs inside the districts ensures that you meet the heat demand. Additionally, the generator burns less fuel during the demanding days.

However, you must be mindful of your Materials supply as it will be consumed faster if you install a lot of Heat Actuator devices throughout your colony.

Why Do You Need More Heat?

As the days become colder or warmer, the colony’s heat demand will increase and decrease. During the cold days, there will be more heat demand compared to the warmer days. The generator burns more fuel to fill the supply and demand gap during the colder days, and it consumes a massive quantity of fuel to give heat during the Whiteouts.

Preparation is the key to survival in Frostpunk 2 and therefore overlooking the fuel management will likely be the end of your days as Steward. Having multiple fuel sources ensures you have a backup source to burn in case one of the three fuel sources has run out.

Even if you have all three fuel sources that I have mentioned above, you still need to upgrade the generator so that it can produce more heat by burning the same quantity of fuel. Without the upgrades, you will need to rely on the Heat Actuator to meet the heat demand.

Therefore, it is a highly desired step for survival to always gather more fuel resources so that you get more heat during the cold harsh days in Frostpunk 2.

That is everything you need to know about how to get more heat in Frostpunk 2. Before you go, I recommend you consider reading: Frostpunk 2 Review, how to get more goods, and reduce crime fast guides.

