How payroll works for a business in BitLife

Money makes the world go round and it’s also what helps fuel a successful business. However, you can’t only just earn money when running a business. You have to spend money in order to make it. One of the biggest expenses that you’ll be making for our business in BitLife is payroll. Payroll can be a bit confusing, especially as your business gets bigger and you get more employees. However, once you remember a few key things, you’ll be a master at payroll in no time.

Payroll in BitLife explained

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can visit payroll by going to the job menu and scrolling down until you see Payroll. Tap on it to get a pop-up showing you your payroll. Here, you’ll be shown a few different stats but the ones that you want to keep an eye on are: annual payroll, available capital, and compensation. Annual payroll is how much you pay your employees every year and your available capital is how much you’re able to spend. Compensation is how much you’re paying your employees. Sliding the button up or down will increase or decrease their wages respectively. The scale goes from dirt cheap, low, average, above average, and big bucks. By decreasing compensation, you will see your annual payroll decrease while your available capital will increase. Increasing compensation though will have your annual payroll increase while your capital decreases.

The question is, why would your touch payroll in the first place? Well, first off, decreasing payroll will give you more capital. If your company isn’t earning enough money and you need to cut some costs somewhere, unfortunately, lowering your employees’ wages is the easiest solution. However, that doesn’t come without a caveat.

Messing with payroll has an impact on employee morale. If you see your company earning a lot of money, your employees are going to want to see an increase in their salary as compensation for their hard work. If they don’t, their morale will decrease and so will company performance.