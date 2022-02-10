How to catch a gun while fishing in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Every player in Fortnite is bound to witness those few rare matches where it feels impossible to find a weapon. It’s a dreadful feeling, especially if the location is overrun with enemies, but there is a way to scrounge up a weapon if you’re near water. With the inclusion of fishing rods, players actually have a chance of reeling in a gun, as well as some much-needed ammo. There are a few caveats to this mechanic, though, so here’s what you need to know.

Finding a fishing rod

First and foremost, to begin, you’ll need to make sure the area you are in has a fishing rod. This item is guaranteed to spawn in the barrels that found on docks — making this process much easier. Most large bodies of water are accompanied by these docks, which include the lakes near Camp Cuddle, Titled Towers, and Logjam Lumberyard. However, fishing rods are also heavily populated all around the circle of islands on the east side of the map.

Best method for catching a gun

Reeling in a weapon is not guaranteed, as you will probably end up catching a few fish along the way. No matter, the fastest method to catching a firearm is to aim your rod’s hook away from any fish in the water and then ignoring the fist couple of pulls on the rod. After having the hook in the water for about 15 seconds, pull the line out once you see the rod bending again. The gun you receive is likely a common assault rifle or pistol, but it is better than nothing. Better yet, this could earn you 25,000 XP, with it being one of Chapter 3 Season 1’s Week 10 quests.

