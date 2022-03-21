How to complete Boot Camp in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 may be left without building mechanics for a short time, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be left without any way to fend for yourself. The game now holds a Boot Camp questline that basically works as a tutorial for the game’s new sprinting and mantling features. Here’s every challenge in Boot Camp and how you can finish them in just minutes.

You’ve likely already seen how Boot Camp begins in-game, as Jonesy will appear out of nowhere to deliver its first challenge. This challenge asks that you sprint for a full five seconds to complete it. To do this, simply hold done the button you use to move forward to gain an overwhelming burst of speed.

The Imagined NPC will then contact and challenge you to mantle onto a ledge within three seconds of sprinting. This can be done by running and jumping near a tall object and then pressing the jump button once more when prompted. If done correctly, your character should push themselves up onto the ledge, ultimately resulting in this challenge being checked off.

Lastly, the final challenge will require that you slide for 20 meters or more. You can slide by either holding the right analog stick on your controller or by pressing E, if you’re using a keyboard. However, to slide at great distance, you’ll want to begin by sprinting at full-speed and then holding down your respective button to finish the challenge.

