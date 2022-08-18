How to complete the desert time trial in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will have players work up a sweat with its Dragon Ball questline’s set of Agility Training challenges. This is because a few of these are comprised of races that mainly gauge and test how fast you can sprint. You can expect this to be the case in the desert time trial, though it is never said how and where exactly this race can be started. Here’s how to do the desert time trial and what rewards it can give you in the battle royale.

Where to find and complete the desert time trial in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

As marked below, players can start the desert time trial from on top of the rock structure that is just south of the Shuffled Shrines location. Once you’ve arrived, you will find a blue, glowing clock you can interact with to reveal the locations of seven other clocks you must collect to finish the trial. The first of these next clocks is below the zipline to the right side of the rock structure, while the others circle the mountain to the east. All of the clocks are relatively close to one another, so you shouldn’t have to waste much time searching for the next.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to complete the mushroom obstacle course in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event

After you have reached the last clock, the challenge should then raise your Power Level by an additional four million, pushing you closer to your next free Dragon Ball Power Unleashed reward. During your battle royale match, you should spot other new gameplay changes that can help get you more power. For instance, additional power can also be given by eliminating players with the Kamehameha Mythic and flying around on the Flying Nimbus Cloud item.