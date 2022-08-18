How to complete the mushroom obstacle course in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event

During the Dragon Ball crossover event, Fortnite players will witness several new elements mysteriously pop up on the island. This includes a mushroom obstacle course which can be completed in the limited-time Power Unleashed questline for valuable rewards. However, the battle royale won’t lend you much instruction on how to find it. Here’s how you can do the mushroom obstacle course in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Where to find and complete the mushroom obstacle course in Fortnite

The mushroom obstacle course is actually a timed trial that challenges you to jump on a series of mushrooms. As shown below, you can find this by heading north of the mushrooms that are west of Reality Falls and in the bottom-left corner of the map. It’s here you will need to interact with a blue clock to begin the trial. After it has started, you must then collect each of the eight blue clocks (in no particular order) that are floating above the mushrooms ahead before the music stops. They shouldn’t be hard to spot, either, as each clock is marked in bright blue. Although, some are high in the air, so be sure to bounce on the Slurp Mushrooms consumable underneath to reach them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve completed the course, you will be rewarded four million more power toward your Power Level and possibly one of the Dragon Ball questline’s cosmetics. If you are in need of more power, it is also given out by doing other challenges, like purchasing items from Dragon Ball Vending Machines as well as watching Dragon Ball Super at the Episode Festival Creative map. Though, they won’t stick around long. The questline and all of its rewards will only be available until August 30 at 2 AM ET.