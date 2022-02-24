How to complete “The Forest Where Fairies Sing” quest in Lost Ark

If you’re after the Forest’s Minuet song in Lost Ark, you’ll have to jump through a few hoops first. Not only will you need to reach level 50, but you’ll also have to save up enough Pirate Coins to buy the Song of Resonance. After this, you’ll need to complete a chain of quests on Lullaby Island, the first of which is “The Forest Where Fairies Sing”.

After beginning the quest, your first job will be tracking down an invisible fairy that’s hiding somewhere on Lullaby Island. You’re instructed to follow the sound of her singing, but the range at which you can actually hear her is surprisingly small. If, like us, you got a little tired of walking around and wondering if your audio settings were wrong, you can find the singing fairy at the location indicated below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next challenge in this quest is figuring out the correct responses to give the shy fairy, so as to not scare her off. The correct order of responses to her are as follows:

Whistle Wait Whistle again

After doing this, the fairy will disappear, “The Forest Where Fairies Sing” will be completed, and you’ll be given the next quest in the chain, “I Can Hear You”.

