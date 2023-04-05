When you welcome a Disney character into the valley, they usually drop a couple of demands in the form of quests. Simba is no exception; frankly, we would expect no less from the King of the Jungle. After recalling some childhood memories, Simba will spark an interest in the community. He wants to prepare a feast with Remy’s help to unite everyone. Let’s take a look at how to complete The Great Gathering in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Related: When Will Disney Dreamlight Valley Be Free?

What is the missing ingredient for the cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Remy is an expert cook. If things ever got out of hand — or if we simply forgot which ingredient goes next — Remy always hops into our hats and guides us every step of the way. That is until you pick up this quest; he suddenly seems to become an ingredient amnesiac.

The missing ingredient for Aurora’s Cake is sugarcane, the sweetest of them all. Head to Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach to get sugarcane and purchase some seeds. The sugarcane grows quickly, only taking seven minutes, so you won’t have to wait long to complete your ingredient list. Once you have all the ingredients, it’s time to get cooking. Combine eggs, milk, wheat, fruit, and sugarcane to make Aurora’s Cake.

How to make a Large Seafood Platter

You can’t just jump straight to dessert, right? Let’s go for the first course, then. Remy’s decided he wanted to prepare a Large Seafood Platter for everyone. Thankfully, he’s given you the recipe.

You’ll need four clams and a lemon. You can gather the clam from the sandy shores of Dazzle Beach and the serene Glade of Trust. You can grow the lemon yourself or pick it from the trees at Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor.

Once the banquet is ready, it’s time to invite the select guests that Simba has decided to invite. Why do Maui, Goofy, and Minnie get this VIP treatment, Simba? Of course, you’ll enjoy your party and take your selfies, but Nala will readily scold Simba and ask you to feed the rest of the kingdom.

How to plant and grow Carrots

Head over to the Peaceful Meadow and purchase some carrot seeds — they’ll set you back a mere 10 coins each. Once you’ve got your hands on these tiny plant babies, grab your trusty shovel and dig up nine holes in a pleasant, sunny spot. Next, carefully place your carrot seeds in each hole, ensuring they’re covered with soil. Finally, give your newly-planted seeds a generous watering and sit back to watch them sprout into beautiful, bright orange carrots in no time.

How to feed animals around the valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

While you’re eagerly awaiting your carrots to grow, why not spread some joy to our furry and scaly friends in the area? You can try the squirrels — the easiest creatures to catch. Grab some juicy apples and feed five of these cute critters to complete the objective. If not, approach some raccoons and give them some sweet and tart blueberries to munch on. For the brave and adventurous, seek out the crocodiles and toss some delicious lobsters their way.

Now, back to those carrots — they should be ready to go. The best part is that you don’t need to pick them. After the valley is fed and the lions have their talk, the quest will be over.