There are plenty of quests for you to complete as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley with each of the villagers having an entire quest line to uncover. Olaf has been having a hard time writing his script and he needs your help. The residents of the valley must be entertained. Craft the necessary items for the script and gather some villagers to play the key roles in the play. This guide will show you how to complete The Role of a Lifetime in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Role of a Lifetime walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Role of a Lifetime is Olaf’s third friendship quest and becomes available after you have increased his Friendship Level to level seven. Talk to Olaf and he will ask you to gather materials so that he can finally start jotting down his script. You will need to collect the following items:

12 Softwood

3 Purple Marsh Milkweed

1 Empty Vial

These items will allow you to craft High-Quality Paper and Purple Ink. You can obtain Softwood from the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. Purple Marsh Milkweed can be found in the Glade of Trust. Finally, the Vial can be made using Glass which is made from Sand that you can find on Dazzle Beach. With all these materials gathered, craft the Paper and Ink at a crafting station.

Once the items are made, bring them to Donald. He will, unfortunately, say no to writing the play or starring in it. Bring the items to Olaf to tell him the bad news. Afterward, start looking around town for someone to play the role of Donald Duck. Talk to the following villagers:

Scrooge McDuck

Buzz Lightyear

Anna

After talking to all of the potential stars of the play, Anna will be the only one capable of auditioning. Return to Olaf and give him the news. You will now need to follow him as he meets up with Anna so that she can audition. Talk to Olaf after the audition and the quest will be complete.