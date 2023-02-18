Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with quests for you to complete that come from the various residents of the valley. Mirabel has found a strange cloth in her home. This cloth holds a deep memory of the fun times that she and the other residents used to have together. It is a shame that she has forgotten all about these great times. It is up to you to help her feel better. This guide will show you how to complete A Festival of Friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Festival of Friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Festival of Friendship is Mirabel’s final quest. This quest becomes available after you have increased Mirabel’s Friendship Level to level 10. Once available, talk to Mirabel to begin the quest. She will hand you a cloth that she discovered in her home. Examine the cloth to reveal a memory of her, Anna, and Moana. Tell Mirabel about this memory and she will send you on a search for the table. Head to Dazzle Beach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scan the beach for the four pieces of the Madrigal Table. Two of the pieces are sitting on the ground while the other two are buried and require the shovel to obtain. After you collect all four pieces, talk to Mirabel and explain to her that the table is broken. You will now need to talk to Anna and Moana to see if there is more that can be done. Anna and Moana will give you a few recipes and make suggestions about what to do with the table. Start by making the following meals:

Buñuelos Wheat Cheese Milk Eggs

Large Seafood Platter 4 Shellfish Lemon

Chocolate Chip Cookies Cocoa Beans Wheat Sugarcane Butter



Related: How to use the Golden Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are lots of ingredients that you will need for these recipes. For starters, the Butter, Milk, Cheese, and Eggs can all be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry. Shellfish can be obtained from Dazzle Beach. Cocoa Beans are found in the Sunlit Plateau. Sugarcane is found at Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Finally, Wheat is obtained from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once all of the meals are crafted, you will need to wait while Moana, Kristoff, and Anna get their tasks completed. This will take around 48 hours so make sure to complete other tasks like unlocking Olaf while you wait. When they are done, talk to Anna and she will get everything assembled. Bring the repaired table and meals to Mirabel. Place the table near Mirabel’s home and you will get prompted to take a picture. After taking the picture, talk to Mirabel once last time to complete the quest.