How to craft Hyper Potions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

As your Pokémon level up you’ll notice that their HP pool starts to increase as well. This is great because that means you’ll be able to stay in the fight longer without having to worry about Fainting or using items like Revive. It does, however, also have a very distinct downside. You see, the larger the HP pool of the Pokémon you’re using, the more healing items you’re going to need to fill up said HP pool. This is where higher-tier healing potions come into play, like the Hyper Potion which heals 150HP instantly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The ingredients needed to craft a Hyper Potion are as follows:

1x Super Potion

1x Vivichoke

You’ll have to use your Super Potions to craft any Hyper Potions, so you’ll have to be doing a lot of farming back and forth for the items needed. Remember, the Hyper Potion recipe also only unlocks once you’ve hit Fourth Star Rank so you’ll have to catch quite a few Pokémon and increase the content of your Pokédex.

You can also obtain them from completing quests, such as the Poor Peckish Piplup request. Also, as with every other Potion, it’s very important to remember that they do not heal status effects, and using them in battle will mean you lose an attack opportunity. It’s important to try to keep your Pokémon healed up before you enter a battle, and if you’re low on healing items, try and farm resources before you engage.