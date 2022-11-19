What level should you be for Team Star’s Schedar Squad in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Treasure Hunt has begun and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet students are roaming the region of Paldea looking for Pokemon to catch, gym leaders to defeat, and Team Star grunts to send back to school. There are many trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s world that will try to defeat your left and right, and some of the most entertaining out there are the Team Star enemies. One of the first crew you will defeat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the Schedar Squad, which boasts very powerful Fire-type Pokemon. So, what level should your Pokemon have to defeat Team Star’s Schedar Squad in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Here is the answer.

Minimum level to fight Team Star’s Schedar Squad in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Though Mela, Schedar Squad’s leader, has a powerful lineup, the grunts and their Pokemon are relatively weak. Players will have to defeat 30 Pokemon in the raid against Team Star’s Schedar Squad, and most of them will quickly lose if they fight in a type-mismatch. The three Pokemon you bring to send out and fight will just need to be either Water, Rock, or Ground-type, and the quick, auto battles will always result in a swift victory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Luckily, it is relatively hard to be under-leveled for the battle with the Schedar Squad grunts, as we used a level 13 Klawf alongside a level 22 Quaxwell and a level 17 Nacli, and the Klawf only lost around a third of its health. This means that the minimum recommended level your Pokemon should be for the Team Star Schedar Squad battle should be level 15. If your Pokemon are at least level 15, defeating the grunts should be relatively easy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, if you think about the battle that will follow with Mela, and that her Pokemon are level 27 and 26, you should bring at least two Water or Rock-type Pokemon that have level 25, otherwise, the battle will be very hard.