TM 085 Rest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is unlike most moves your monsters will learn in the open-world games. Although performing the attack will cause your Pokémon to instantly fall asleep, the reward may be well worth the risk. Those who use Rest can restore their HP each turn and even relieve themselves of any status condition that may be affecting their ability to fight. Here’s how to craft TM 085 Rest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 085 Rest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As simple of a move as Rest is, you won’t need a whole lot to create multiple copies of it. Once you are at a Pokémon Center’s TM Machine, the TM can be made with just 400 League Points and three Drowzee Fur. Of course, Drowzee Fur can be picked up by defeating Drowzee in the wild, though you can also obtain the resource by beating its evolve form, Hypno. While Drowzee mainly appears within South Province, Hypno is known to spawn just east of Alfornada and in Tagtree Thicket, a location northwest of East Province (Area Three).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once Rest is crafted, the TM is one of few that can be given to any Pokémon in your party or boxes. However, you may want to be wise as to which monster receives it. Some Pokémon, such as Jigglypuff, Teddiursa, and Cubchoo, can learn the ability simply by leveling up, and wild Wigglytuff and Whiscash that are caught will already have it in their moveset by default. Pokémon with Rest can then erase any sort of status effect placed on them, and they will even gain additional HP with each passing turn. This can be useful for trainers low on potions, but opposing moves like Uproar can instantly stop the move’s benefits and wake up its user.