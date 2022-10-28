How to create a Custom Class in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 not only gives you a wide selection of weapons to work with; these and plenty of other items can be altered by using Custom Classes. The game’s classes can hold up to two weapons, four perks, and additional pieces of equipment, making it utterly important you make a class as soon as you can. Here’s how to create a Custom Class in the MW2.

How to unlock and create Custom Classes in MW2

You won’t have the ability to make a Custom Class right away. It is required that you first reach Rank 4 simply by playing any of the game modes. After that’s done, you can head over to the Weapons tab in the multiplayer menu and click on the “+” symbol featured in the bottom-left corner of the screen. You will then be free to make up to 10 Custom Classes, though additional levels will need to be reached to unlock more weapons, killstreaks, and other items.

As shown above, each class can bear a primary weapon, a secondary weapon, a lethal and tactical item, a Field Upgrade, and Perk Packages. Breaking away from its predecessor, MW2’s new Perk Package system enables you to have up to four perks — two at the start of the match, while two others can be activated later on.

Additionally, you can discover an option above each weapon in a given class which allows you to use the reimagined Gunsmith feature. This is used to equip impactful attachments, and the new Receiver slot now lets share these add-ons between multiple weapons. Once a weapon has reached its max level, several of its attachments can even be customized with the Weapon Tuning menu to compliment your play-style.