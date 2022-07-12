How to crouch in Fortnite

Crouching in Fortnite is useful for a lot of reasons, but if you don’t do it often, it’s easy to forget how. The button used to toggle crouching varies depending on what platform you’re playing on, and on what controller configuration you have selected. In fact, using a custom controller configuration, you can set crouch to be whatever button you want.

What is the crouch button in Fortnite?

If you’re using the Old School or Quick Builder controller configuration, then the crouch button is L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, or L on Switch. If you’re using the Combat Pro or Builder Pro controller configuration, then the crouch button is the right stick on all three platforms. Don’t move it up, down, left, or right — click it in like a button. If you’re using a mouse and keyboard on PC, then the default crouch button is Left Ctrl.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To check which controller configuration you’re using, and/or to customize your Fortnite controls, open the menu sidebar on the main lobby screen, and select the icon that looks like a menu in front of a cog. Next, select setting, then select the Controller tab (the icon that’s a controller and nothing else), or the Input tab if you’re playing with mouse and keyboard. This will display a complete controller map for both combat and building, and will allow you to choose from four preset controller configurations. Plus, you can fully customize the controls if you prefer.

What is crouching useful for in Fortnite?

The most useful thing about crouching in Fortnite is that you make no sound when moving in a crouched position. This is really useful when playing cat ‘n’ mouse with other players, especially inside buildings. You’ll be able to hear their movements more clearly, and they won’t be able to hear you, not even if they have Visualize Sound Effects switched on. You’re also a smaller target for other players when crouching, and can fit into low gaps, which is often useful on user-created levels. Finally, hitting the crouch button while sprinting or moving downhill makes you slide, which looks cool and is an effortless way to move quickly.