The best way to deal damage to opponents in farms in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Dealing damage to opponents at farms in Fortnite might sound like an annoying quest, and you would be correct. Generally speaking, any quest that requires other players to be in a certain area can be awkward, as it’s impossible to know if many players will even visit a farm during your match.

The good news is that there is a very easy way to finish up this quest, thanks to IO Guards. Players who visit Corny Complex in the northeast quadrant of the map will find that the secret base here is filled with IO Guards, and doing damage to them will count as doing damage to opponents.

All you need to do is drop into the area and loot up, then head into the main grey house. There will be some IO Guards there that you can take out, and after that, you can head into the storeroom in the back right of the house, jump into the porta-potty, then travel down to the secret bunker to find more. It won’t take long to finish up this challenge at all, but keep an eye out for Doctor Sloane, who can be a tough enemy.

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Collect Bars – (0/500) 30,000XP

Spend Bars – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy Alien tress – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests