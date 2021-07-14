Where to place Cow Decoys in Farms in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 is to place cow decoys at the farms on the island. It would seem that the alien visitors have been taking liberties with some of the herds, and the farmers hope to confuse the issue with some fake cows.

To finish this challenge, players can finish either Corny Complex or Hayseed Farm directly beside it. There, they will find the blue outlines of the coy decoys and they can just interact with them to place the decoys. They only need to place three of them, and they can get this challenge fully completed at either of the farms, so it doesn’t matter which one you visit.

Corny Complex

Hayseed’s Farm

You can find the rest of the Week 6 challenges below:

Epic Quests

Collect Bars – (0/500) 30,000XP

Spend Bars – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy Alien tress – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests