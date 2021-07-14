Where to place Prepper Supplies in Hayseed’s Farm in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

With Farmer Steel gone, Hayseed has taken over the farm and is fortifying it against the aliens. He needs prepper supplies deliver to the farm so that he can get properly set up, and it is out job to deliver them. There are five different spots where the Prepper Supplies can be placed.

To place the prepper supplies, simply run up to one of the ghostly piles of crates and interact with it. Doing so will place the prepper supplies, and you can then move on to the next one.

As always, be careful when placing them, as it will take a second, and for the duration, you will be unable to react if someone shoots at you, so ensure there are no other players around who can take advantage.

Prepper Supplies Location #1

Located at the front of the house.

Prepper Supplies Location #2

Located behind the hay bales near the red tractor in the corn field.

Prepper Supplies Location #3

Located beside the fence near the gas station.

Prepper Supplies Location #4

Located near the rocks and trees at the path to the back of the house.

Prepper Supplies Location #5

Located at the bridge that connects to Corny Complex.

You can find the rest of the Week 6 challenges below:

Epic Quests

Collect Bars – (0/500) 30,000XP

Spend Bars – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy Alien tress – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests