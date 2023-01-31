The Oathbound quests in Fortnite will have you running across the map to find multiple key components and tasks you need to complete before the end of Chapter 4, Season 1. One of these tasks will have you damaging metal structures to acquire alloy pieces. There is no set type of metal structure you need to take down, so any will do, which means you can do this on nearly any part of the map with your harvesting tool. Here’s what you need to know about how to damage metal structures to get alloy pieces in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1.

Where to find metal structures to get alloy pieces in Fortnite

Unfortunately, this quest will not direct you to what type of structures will drop metal. You will need to locate those yourself as you play Fortnite. Thankfully, there are several locations scattered throughout the island that contain several large buildings that readily provide metal resources, and they’re going to drop alloy pieces for you to collect.

Related: How to set up conduits at Brutal Bastion, Faulty Splits, and at Shattered Slabs in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1

The best locations to find metal structures will be the north, northeast, east, and southeast parts of the map. These contain many of the most easily accessible metal structures for you to find in Fortnite. For example, almost any building in the north part of the map, among the snow, will be considered a metal structure. These include POIs such as Brutal Bastion, Lonely Labs, Slappy Shores, and Faulty Splits.

When you approach these structures, take out your harvesting tool to begin hitting them, and so long as they’re dropping metal parts for you to use when you build anything, these count.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll know you’re hitting the correct locations because they’re going to drop alloy pieces, a special item you can only acquire while you have this quest. When these fall on the ground, approach them to interact with these items and add them to your inventory. You can move on to the next quest after you’ve collected at least five alloy pieces.