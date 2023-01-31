More Oathbound quests are appearing in Fortnite, allowing you to earn more rewards by working alongside Rift Warden Stellan, who will contact you through the Hologram Brazier. One of the steps you’ll need to complete is setting up conduits at three key locations after you’ve provided defenses as the previous tower. Here’s what you need to know about how to set up conduits at Brutal Bastion, Faulty Splits, and at Shattered Slabs in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1.

Where to set up conduits at Brutal Bastion, Faulty Splits, and at Shattered Slabs in Fortnite

You will need to visit all three locations to complete this step in the quest. You can choose whichever order you want to complete them in and choose to complete them in separate matches. You are not required to work through these tasks in the same match, so don’t feel pressured if you can only visit one location and still need to complete the other two. You can complete all three at different times.

Of the three locations, we do recommend getting Shattered Slabs out of the way first. You can find this location on the bottom left side of the map, close to the island’s edge. This might be the best location to reach first. After that, you can quickly get to Brutal Bastion and swing down directly south to reach Fault Splits in the same match. This might be the best way to tackle this quest, but it will vary based on when you start this Oathbound quest and the size of the circle.

When you reach each location, there will be an object you need to find and interact with to complete the quest at the location. It does not take long to interact with these items. Once you complete these three tasks, you can move on to the next Oathbound quest.